Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Apexium Financial LP’s 4th Largest Position

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 6.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,476,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $344.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

