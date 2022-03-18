Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cinemark (CNK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cinemark (NYSE: CNK):

3/17/2022 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2022 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.40 to $13.60. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $22.00.

2/28/2022 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

2/22/2022 – Cinemark had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

2/1/2022 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

CNK opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

