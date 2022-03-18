Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ChargePoint (CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2022 – ChargePoint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

3/7/2022 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00.

3/3/2022 – ChargePoint had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – ChargePoint had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $24.00 to $27.00.

2/22/2022 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – ChargePoint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

1/28/2022 – ChargePoint was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

ChargePoint stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 9,517,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,701,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

