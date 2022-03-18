Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invitae worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 202,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Invitae by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 36,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $483,373. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.41. 357,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,868. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

