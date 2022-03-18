ION (ION) Trading 68.7% Lower Over Last Week

ION (ION) traded down 44.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. ION has a market cap of $259,101.05 and approximately $13.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded 68.7% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,713,159 coins and its circulating supply is 13,813,159 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

