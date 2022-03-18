IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.24. 846,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,883. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.30 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.