Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $369.18

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 369.18 ($4.80) and traded as low as GBX 308 ($4.01). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 308 ($4.01), with a volume of 896 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.01 million and a PE ratio of -34.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a €0.09 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

