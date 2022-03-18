iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,557 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 453,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,913,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,961,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

