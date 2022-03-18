iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Holdings Lowered by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.98. 91 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,438. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

