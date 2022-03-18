iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s 9th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,918,000.

Shares of BATS IAGG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. 468,190 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

