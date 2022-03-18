iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,728,797 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

