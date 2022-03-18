iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Mass General Brigham Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Mass General Brigham Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 835,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 33.8% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $95,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.86. 8,031,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986,623. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

