iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,618,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.64.

