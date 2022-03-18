iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,891 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $34,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.94. 2,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,782. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.