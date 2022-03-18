iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 24,143 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,554% compared to the average volume of 1,460 put options.

EWH stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,014. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,082 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

