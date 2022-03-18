iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Hudock Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 462,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,974,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

