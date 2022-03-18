iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after buying an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

