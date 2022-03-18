iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $268.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

