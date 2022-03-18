iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.6% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $174,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

