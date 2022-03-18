iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Boosted by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $19,678,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 94,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,884. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

