IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.22).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

IWG stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 272.40 ($3.54). 850,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,055. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 384.30 ($5.00).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

