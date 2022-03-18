J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J.Jill by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in J.Jill by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JILL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 19,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.69. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.30 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

