Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$7.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.38.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,744. Jabil has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, Director Martha Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $190,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $689,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.