Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €111.91 ($122.97).

ETR PUM opened at €76.46 ($84.02) on Tuesday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

