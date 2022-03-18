Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

