Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Gentex Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

GNTX stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $417,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.