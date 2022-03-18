Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oatly Group AB’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Oatly Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Shares of OTLY opened at 5.29 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 4.66 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

