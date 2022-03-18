Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €248.73 ($273.33).

ETR VOW3 opened at €155.46 ($170.84) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is €176.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €183.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

