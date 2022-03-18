Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €111.91 ($122.97).

Shares of PUM opened at €76.46 ($84.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86. Puma has a 12-month low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($126.81).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

