Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to “Hold”

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $520.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.