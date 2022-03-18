Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CRH plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CRH in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

NYSE:CRH opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. CRH has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

