Jennifer L. Callahan Buys 12,000 Shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) insider Jennifer L. Callahan purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CING stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. Cingulate Inc has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cingulate Inc ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Cingulate (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.