Jennifer L. Callahan Buys 12,000 Shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) insider Jennifer L. Callahan purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CING stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. Cingulate Inc has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.
CING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.
