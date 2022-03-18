Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,747 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

