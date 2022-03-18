Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $336.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.76 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.