Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.83. 8,322,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,300,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

