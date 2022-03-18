Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Boeing by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $190.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

