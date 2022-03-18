Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIL stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

