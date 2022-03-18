Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,575 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
