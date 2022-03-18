Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after buying an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.88 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

