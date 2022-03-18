John William Wulf Sells 30,808 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $588,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGL opened at $21.92 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

