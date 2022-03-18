John William Wulf Sells 30,808 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $588,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AGL opened at $21.92 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About agilon health (Get Rating)
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on agilon health (AGL)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.