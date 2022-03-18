JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target to €0.90

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC raised Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.