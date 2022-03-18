JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price to €7.80

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.40.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerzbank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

