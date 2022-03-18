JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 85

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 85 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
SVNLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.67.
Shares of SVNLY opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.93.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.