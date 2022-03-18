JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 85

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 85 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVNLY opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.