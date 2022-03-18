JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JOYY has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.74.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

