JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 220

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.17) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.33).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 171.72 ($2.23) on Monday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £28.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

