JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 3,391

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,099 ($66.31) to GBX 3,391 ($44.10) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

JET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.43) to GBX 4,980 ($64.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($92.72) to GBX 4,840 ($62.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($103.45).

JET opened at GBX 2,660.50 ($34.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,217.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,578.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 2,120 ($27.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,097 ($105.29).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

