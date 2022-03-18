JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price to $7.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

