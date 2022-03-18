JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,891 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 149,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,436 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.