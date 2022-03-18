Julie Southern Buys 135 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) Director Julie Southern acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.07 per share, with a total value of $24,039.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

