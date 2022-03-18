K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Cormark

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBL. TD Securities reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform under weight rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$30.16 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$29.69 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

